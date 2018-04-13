Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price will not miss a start and will take the mound Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Friday.

Price, off to the best start of his career, left Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees after one inning because of numbness in his left hand.

"I had no pain. I have no pain," said Price, who described the issue as a lack of feeling in his fingertips. "Even when I came in and did all the stuff with the doctors, I still had no pain."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Price, who is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts, felt good after playing catch Thursday.

The Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Price missed most of last season because of elbow and forearm injuries. Neither he nor Cora say they believe this latest issue is related.