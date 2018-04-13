CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled with right shoulder inflammation.

Donaldson, the AL's Most Valuable player in 2015, is batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 12 games. He has been dealing with the injury since the beginning of the season and will go through a throwing program in Florida.

Donaldson led the league with 41 home runs and 123 RBIs in 2015. He has been selected to the All-Star team three times.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been called up from Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays open a three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night.