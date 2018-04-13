The Kansas City Royals signed autistic outfielder Tarik El-Abour to a minor league contract Friday.

We have signed outfielder Tarik El-Abour to a minor league contract. El-Abour has handled the challenges presented by autism now earning the opportunity to become a professional baseball player. His signing announcement coincides with tonight's Autism Awareness Night. pic.twitter.com/qzb7ACmXqm — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 13, 2018

According to the team's website, the 25-year-old El-Abour is believed to be the first professional baseball player with autism. He will report to extended spring training at the Royals' facility in Surprise, Arizona.

"We see this as an outstanding opportunity for Tarik and our organization," Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement. "We are built well for him, we have outstanding coaches, a caring environment and an opportunity to get at-bats in extended spring. Tarik has displayed a work ethic and passion for this game, and he's been successful. We are about providing opportunity and we embrace diversity and inclusion, so this is a good fit for both Tarik and the Royals."

El-Abour's signing was shepherded by Royals adviser Reggie Sanders, a longtime big league player who founded an organization dedicated to helping individuals with autism. Last season, Sanders invited El-Abour to take batting practice before a game at Kauffman Stadium.

El-Abour played for independent league teams the past two seasons, winning the rookie of the year award in the Empire League in 2016 after hitting .323. Before that, he played for Pacifica College and Bristol University.

The signing coincides with the Royals' Autism Awareness Night, which will take place during Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.