Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday.

Gallardo, 32, will report to the Rangers' Triple-A team in Round Rock, Texas, on Tuesday.

This marks Gallardo's second stint with the Rangers. In 2015, he had a 3.42 ERA in 184 1/3 innings for the major league team.

Overall, he has a career record of 113-93 and career ERA of 3.97.

Since 2015, however, Gallardo has pitched only 251 innings, with an ERA of 5.81.

Gallardo was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.