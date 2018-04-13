        <
        >

          Well-traveled Yovani Gallardo back with Texas for second time

          4:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday.

          Gallardo, 32, will report to the Rangers' Triple-A team in Round Rock, Texas, on Tuesday.

          This marks Gallardo's second stint with the Rangers. In 2015, he had a 3.42 ERA in 184 1/3 innings for the major league team.

          Overall, he has a career record of 113-93 and career ERA of 3.97.

          Since 2015, however, Gallardo has pitched only 251 innings, with an ERA of 5.81.

          Gallardo was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.