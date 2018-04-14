To help raise awareness for Aubreigh's Army, some of the Dodgers take part in the lemon face challenge and challenge the Diamondbacks as well. (0:29)

How can something so sour be so sweet?

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the latest to join the fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) by puckering up for the #LemonFaceChallenge on Friday. The social media movement was created by Aubreigh Nicholas, an 11-year-old girl in Mobile, Alabama, who has the rare form of brain cancer.

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez and his teammates and coaches appeared on a video taking a bite out of a lemon wedge in support of Aubreigh's Army.

At the end of the video, Hernandez, who said he got the idea from hitting coach Turner Ward, challenged the Arizona Diamondbacks to do the same over the next 48 hours.

The Diamondbacks won the first game of a three-game series against the host Dodgers on Friday. The teams play again Saturday and Sunday.

Alabama coach Nick Saban also appeared in a video on Nicholas' Facebook page this week in support of her fight against DIPG.

"Our team is so proud to be a part of Aubreigh's Army as you continue your fight and also your efforts in helping raise awareness for DIPG," Saban said in the video. "I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are behind you 100 percent."