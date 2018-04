The Baltimore Orioles placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right oblique strain.

The Orioles announced the move before Saturday's game against the Red Sox and activated pitcher Alex Cobb in a corresponding move. Cobb will start the game in his debut with the Orioles.

Schoop, 26, is batting .230 with one home run in 14 games this season. He had a breakthrough season last year, when he batted .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs.