WASHINGTON -- Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has dropped his appeal and will immediately begin serving his five-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his part in Wednesday's brawl with San Diego.

A team spokesman confirmed Arenado would start the suspension beginning with Saturday's game against Washington.

Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back during the Rockies' 6-4 victory.

Ryan McMahon replaced Arenado in the lineup at third base Saturday.

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra is still appealing his four-game suspension and is in the lineup on Saturday, batting second.