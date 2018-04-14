Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts left Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after suffering a left foot contusion on a play at home plate.

The Red Sox said X-rays came back negative.

Betts' leg bent awkwardly as the All-Star outfielder slid into Orioles catcher Chance Sisco while attempting to avoid a tag in the bottom of the first inning.

Mookie Betts safely slides into home plate as the ball gets away from Orioles catcher Chance Sisco. Betts suffered a foot contusion on the play. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Betts limped back to the dugout and, after high-fiving several teammates, went down the steps into the Red Sox clubhouse with trainers. He initially stayed in the game and had another at-bat in the second inning before being replaced by Blake Swihart before the top of the fourth.

Betts, 25, is off to an outstanding start this season for the Red Sox, batting .353 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 14 games.

Swihart entered the game as Boston's left fielder, forcing the Red Sox to move Andrew Benintendi to center field and Jackie Bradley Jr. to right field.