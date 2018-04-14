SEATTLE -- Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz has been activated from the 10-day disabled list after being out since the opening weekend of the season due to an ankle injury.

Seattle put its power-hitting designated hitter back in the lineup on Saturday. Cruz was hopeful of being activated for the series opener against Oakland on Friday, but the Mariners held off one more day before bringing him back.

Relief pitcher Casey Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear the roster spot.

Cruz has been sidelined since slipping on the dugout steps and spraining his right ankle during the Mariners' opening homestand. Cruz hit two home runs in his first six at-bats of the season before the injury forced him to miss the past nine games.