MINNEAPOLIS -- The final three games of a four-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins has been called off because of a spring snowstorm.

Several hours after Saturday's game at Target Field was postponed, the Twins said Sunday's game is off, too.

The National Weather Service has predicted snow throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Friday night's game was postponed because of rain, with snow in the forecast. Last Sunday, the Twins' home game against Seattle was postponed because of wintry weather.

The Twins beat the White Sox 4-0 in Thursday's series opener.

