BOSTON -- Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who has been recovering from a strained left forearm flexor since spring training, felt good after his second rehab start and could return to the rotation within a week.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Pomeranz is likely to start either the final game in Anaheim on Thursday or the first game in Oakland on Friday.

However, with rain in the forecast Sunday and Monday, Pomeranz could be pushed back.

Pomeranz, who started this season on the disabled list, has made two rehab starts, the second Friday for Double-A Portland. He allowed four hits, three walks and two runs.

"It felt a lot better this time," Pomeranz said of the start against Binghamton, according to the Boston Globe. "I think I straightened everything out. I'm ready to go."

Pomeranz won 17 games for Boston last season.