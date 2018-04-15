        <
        >

          Dodgers' Logan Forsythe leaves game with right shoulder discomfort

          1:30 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe left Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with discomfort in his right shoulder and will have an MRI, the team said.

          Forsythe, normally a second baseman, has been filling in at third for the injured Justin Turner.

          Kike Hernandez and Kyle Farmer are expected to pick up third-base duties in Forsythe's absence.

          Before Saturday's game, Turner, who is out with a fractured left wrist, played catch while wearing a glove on his right hand as he assisted with infield practice. Roberts said there is no timetable for Turner's return.

          Forsythe was 0-for-2 at the plate before he left. The Diamondbacks won 9-1 to stretch their win streak over the Dodgers to 11 straight regular-season games dating to August 2017.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.