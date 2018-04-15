        <
        >

          Weather forces several Sunday games to be postponed

          11:54 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Weather has forced the postponement of three more games Sunday -- the opener of a doubleheader in Detroit between the New York Yankees and Tigers, along with a game in Cleveland between the Toronto Blue Jays and Indians and a game in Chicago between the Cubs and the Atlanta Braves.

          The Tigers announced that the nightcap of the doubleheader, which is set to start at 7:10 p.m. ET, is still scheduled to be played. A makeup date for the postponed opener has not been set.

          Sunday's doubleheader had been scheduled because of a Saturday rainout.

          The Blue Jays-Indians game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on May 3. The Blue Jays and Indians also had Saturday's game postponed.

          The Cubs-Braves game will be played May 14.

          Four MLB games had been postponed before noon ET on Sunday. The Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Twins game was postponed late Saturday night because of heavy snow in the Twin Cities.

