          Logan Forsythe goes on DL day after leaving game with shoulder injury

          2:00 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Sunday.

          Forsythe left Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks because of the injury.

          Normally a second baseman, Forsythe had been filling in at third for the injured Justin Turner. Kike Hernandez and Kyle Farmer are expected to pick up third-base duties in Forsythe's absence.

          The Dodgers called up infielder Breyvic Valera to fill the open roster spot.

          Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

