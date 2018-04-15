Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Sunday.

Forsythe left Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks because of the injury.

Normally a second baseman, Forsythe had been filling in at third for the injured Justin Turner. Kike Hernandez and Kyle Farmer are expected to pick up third-base duties in Forsythe's absence.

The Dodgers called up infielder Breyvic Valera to fill the open roster spot.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.