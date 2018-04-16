        <
        >

          Bartolo Colon, 44, takes perfect game into 8th inning vs. Astros

          play
          Colon loses no-no in 8th (0:27)

          One batter after losing the perfect game, Bartolo Colon serves up a double to Josh Reddick ending the no-hitter. (0:27)

          11:43 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Bartolo Colon, who turns 45 next month, flirted with history Sunday night, taking a perfect game into the eighth inning against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

          A leadoff walk to Carlos Correa and a Josh Reddick double ended the bid by Colon, who would have become the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

          Nolan Ryan, who threw a record seven no-hitters, threw one in 1991 at the age of 44 years, 90 days, and also threw one a year earlier.

          The beefy Colon -- he has added about 100 pounds since his rookie season -- struck out seven. A fan favorite all around the majors, he is on his ninth team in the past 11 seasons.

          Correa ended up coming around to score to tie the game at 1-1, and Colon left after 7⅔ innings and 96 pitches while lowering his ERA on the season to 1.45.

          The Rangers ended up winning the game 3-1 in 10 innings, despite coming in as +270 underdogs at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, tied for the biggest underdogs in a game this season.

          That's because few would have given Colon much of a chance in his matchup with Astros ace Justin Verlander, who put up a stellar performance of his own. Verlander went eight innings and allowed just one hit, a third-inning home run by Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos. The right-hander struck out 11 and walked just one.

          Colon's longest no-hit bid came with the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000, when he held the New York Yankees hitless for 7⅓ innings. Colon ended up with a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.