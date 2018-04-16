One batter after losing the perfect game, Bartolo Colon serves up a double to Josh Reddick ending the no-hitter. (0:27)

Bartolo Colon, who turns 45 next month, flirted with history Sunday night, taking a perfect game into the eighth inning against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

A leadoff walk to Carlos Correa and a Josh Reddick double ended the bid by Colon, who would have become the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

Nolan Ryan, who threw a record seven no-hitters, threw one in 1991 at the age of 44 years, 90 days, and also threw one a year earlier.

The beefy Colon -- he has added about 100 pounds since his rookie season -- struck out seven. A fan favorite all around the majors, he is on his ninth team in the past 11 seasons.

Correa ended up coming around to score to tie the game at 1-1, and Colon left after 7⅔ innings and 96 pitches while lowering his ERA on the season to 1.45.

The Rangers ended up winning the game 3-1 in 10 innings, despite coming in as +270 underdogs at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, tied for the biggest underdogs in a game this season.

That's because few would have given Colon much of a chance in his matchup with Astros ace Justin Verlander, who put up a stellar performance of his own. Verlander went eight innings and allowed just one hit, a third-inning home run by Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos. The right-hander struck out 11 and walked just one.

Colon's longest no-hit bid came with the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000, when he held the New York Yankees hitless for 7⅓ innings. Colon ended up with a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.