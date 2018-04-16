Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays announced the injury Monday and placed Kiermaier on the 10-day disabled list but did not disclose a timeline for how long the two-time Gold Glove winner will be sidelined.

Right-hander Chih-Wei Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace Kiermaier on the active roster.

Kiermaier suffered the injury on a headfirst slide into second base during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game that Kiermaier could "miss a chunk" of the season.

The injury-plagued Kiermaier, who had been scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, also acknowledged after the game that "the odds are [not] in my favor."

Kiermaier, 27, has missed significant time each of the last three seasons because of injuries. He missed nearly two months in 2016 because of a broken hand and appeared in just 98 games last season because of a fractured hip.

Kiermaier was batting .163 (6 for 43) in his first 12 games this season.