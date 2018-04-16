Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a broken bone in his left hand.

The Pirates announced Monday that Harrison has a fractured fifth metacarpal. The veteran leadoff hitter is expected to be placed on the disabled list before Pittsburgh's home game Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

Harrison was hit on the hand by a 96-mph pitch in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. He admitted to feeling "a little bit of pain" in his hand after the game.

Harrison is batting .263 with one homer and five RBIs. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.

Harrison missed the final month of the 2017 season after being hit by a pitch on the same hand. He was hit 23 times last year to rank second in the majors.

