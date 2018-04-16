The Toronto Blue Jays' home game Monday against the Kansas City Royals is in danger of being postponed because of a hole in the Rogers Centre roof created by falling ice from the nearby CN Tower.

The Blue Jays announced that they are working with Toronto police and the CN Tower to evaluate the "viability of playing tonight's game."

Multiple reporters have posted photos on social media of the hole, which has caused leaking onto Rogers Centre's turf field.

A tarp in RF and a hole. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/hvIZIdCnKj — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 16, 2018

Police say they blocked off the area directly under the CN Tower and the stadium. "Relatively large" blocks of ice have been tumbling onto the streets and sidewalks. Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

A weekend ice storm resulted in power outages, canceled flights and car crashes. More than 120,000 customers across much of Ontario remained without power.

If the hole in the roof forces a postponement, it would be the third straight for the Blue Jays, who also had games against the Indians postponed Saturday and Sunday because of inclement weather in Cleveland.

Six games were postponed Sunday across Major League Baseball and two more (Orioles-Red Sox, Cardinals-Cubs) were postponed Monday, bringing the season total to 23.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.