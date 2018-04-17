NEW YORK -- This was shear power by Bryce Harper.

In a startling display, the Washington Nationals slugger broke his bat into two pieces, yet still hit a long home run Monday night against the New York Mets.

Harper's bat shattered just above his hands, and the barrel helicoptered into the high, protective netting behind home plate on the first-base side.

Bryce Harper hit his MLB-best eighth home run of the season Monday night against the Mets. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The ball sailed far over the wall in right-center at Citi Field. Harper hit his major-league-leading eighth home run, a solo shot in the first inning, on a 95 mph fastball from Jacob deGrom. Statcast projected the homer at 406 feet.

As Harper rounded the bases, first-base coach Tim Bogar picked up the few inches of lumber left in the former NL MVP's batting gloves and handed it to a bat boy.

On his way back to the dugout, Harper playfully pulled up his sleeve to show his biceps.