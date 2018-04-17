Injuries continue to plague the Texas Rangers, who have seen much injury to their roster early in the season.

The latest player bitten by the injury bug is shortstop Jurickson Profar, who exited Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays early.

Profar collided with Rays center fielder Mallex Smith after Smith's slide. Profar is in concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Rangers medical staff cared for Profar before the shortstop left the field. He was replaced by Drew Robinson.

Texas has lost Delino DeShields, Rougned Odor, Elvis Andrus and Doug Fister -- all starters -- to the disabled list with different injuries.