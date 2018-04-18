Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, playing before a hometown crowd in Puerto Rico, hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the Indians' game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday to send the fans at Hiram Bithorn Stadium into a frenzy.

The crowd chanted his name until Lindor emerged from the dugout for a curtain call, raising both arms to the skies.

It was triumphant return for Lindor, who on Monday went back to his grammar school in Guyabo, his hometown, to see some of his former teachers and hold a clinic for students.

The Indians and the Minnesota Twins are in Puerto Rico to play a two-game series in San Juan, to give back to an island that was robbed of so much by Hurricane Maria last September.

Lindor made trips to Puerto Rico during the offseason, donating time and money for bottled water and other goods. In September, the Indians awarded a playoff share to help recovery efforts on the island, which was decimated by Hurricane Maria and where large areas remain without power.

Hiram Bithorn, which has hosted about four dozen MLB regular-season games over the last two decades, was hit hard by the storm and nearly $2 million in repairs were needed.

Light fixtures were broken and wound up being upgraded. Clubhouses and dugouts were repaired and batting cages were rebuilt. The turf was damaged, signs were destroyed, a statue of Bithorn -- Puerto Rico's first big leaguer -- was knocked down and broken.

Tuesday, everything was working when Lindor homered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.