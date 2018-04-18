MILWAUKEE -- Outfielder Christian Yelich was activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday after recovering from a strained right oblique, and right-handed reliever Jorge Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs of the Pacific Coast League.

Yelich was available off the bench Tuesday night, but didn't see action in the Brewers' 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Yelich probably will start in Wednesday's series finale.

"Getting Christian back is really important," Counsell said. "Yesterday was a day when we probably had four guys out of the lineup that were in our planned lineup for the first day. But that's a baseball season. It's going to happen."

Yelich, acquired in an offseason trade with Miami, hit 39 homers during the past two seasons with the Marlins. He hit .385 with one homer and five RBIs this season before going on the DL.

Lopez, called up from Triple-A on April 11, allowed one run in three innings in Monday night's 10-4 loss to the Reds. He doubled in his only at-bat for his first major league hit.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.