Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and will need Tommy John surgery, manager Torey Lovullo announced Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after Walker traveled to New York to get a second opinion on his UCL. He underwent an MRI on Monday. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since Sunday with what the team initially described as forearm tightness.

Lovullo had told reporters Tuesday that news of Walker's UCL injury "came as a surprise."

"I thought that he would be OK," Lovullo said, according to MLB.com. "It just goes to show you that you can't ever be too safe."

Walker, 25, has a 3.46 ERA in three starts this season, his second with the Diamondbacks.

The team announced that Matt Koch will take Walker's spot in the rotation Friday when the Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres.