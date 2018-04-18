Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker has an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, but the team is uncertain about the severity of the injury.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Tuesday that he did not know whether Walker's ligament is torn -- an injury that typically requires Tommy John surgery.

"I apologize for being vague, but it's very vague right now," Lovullo said, according to MLB.com. "Every bit of information that we've gotten is vague. I know in the coming days I'll have more information about what the next steps are."

Walker underwent an MRI on Monday and was scheduled to travel to New York on Tuesday to get a second opinion. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since Sunday with what the team initially described as forearm tightness.

"This information (the UCL injury) came as a surprise to me," Lovullo said. "I thought that he would be OK. It just goes to show you that you can't ever be too safe. I want to believe that he's going to be OK, but he's being examined, and where it takes him from here we're not sure. It's still wide open."

Walker, 25, has a 3.46 ERA in three starts this season, his second with the Diamondbacks. Lovullo mentioned Braden Shipley and Matt Koch as likely candidates to fill Walker's rotation spot, which comes up again Friday when the Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres.