Los Angeles Dodgers star closer Kenley Jansen remains confident after another blown save, saying he refuses to let his early-season struggles "get in my mind."

The Dodgers took a combined two-hitter and a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning Tuesday against the San Diego Padres before Jansen blew his second save in four attempts this season. The Dodgers eventually won 7-3 in 12 innings after Jansen allowed two runs in the ninth.

"I have confidence in myself that I will find it," Jansen told reporters. "It's just a matter of time. Hopefully I can get an opportunity tomorrow because tonight -- that's no who I am."

"Right now, he's not right, as far as the way the ball's coming out of the hand," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We have all the confidence in Kenley. It's one of those things that people go through, and he's got to work his way out of it."

Jansen led the National League with 41 saves and blew only one save opportunity last season, posting a 1.32 ERA and finishing fifth in Cy Young Award voting. But the two-time All-Star has an 8.10 ERA in seven appearances this season and has already allowed three home runs -- two fewer than all of last season -- in just 6⅔ innings.

"Just got to get better," Jansen said, according to the Orange County Register. "I can't let that get in my mind -- what's wrong with me, this and that. It's early in the year. ... Nobody's going to get in my mind. No hitter's going to get in my mind."

Jansen, 30, allowed Eric Hosmer's towering leadoff homer to center on Tuesday before center fielder Chris Taylor robbed Christian Villanueva of a homer for the second out. After walking Franchy Cordero, Jansen allowed a game-tying double to pinch hitter Chase Headley, who came in batting just .038.

"When you have a two-run lead and you get the best closer in baseball coming into the game, you expect to not use three other relievers," Roberts said. "We have to get Kenley right, and we're going to need him to accomplish what we want to accomplish."

Roberts noted Jansen's drop in velocity this season but attributed Tuesday's performance to a lack of movement from the right-hander's trademark cut fastball.

"It was just the characteristics of his cutter just weren't doing what it typically does," Roberts said. "There were some good throws in there with the cut. But there were some others that were just straight as a string."

Jansen also admitted that he "missed location, and I missed by a lot."

