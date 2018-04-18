First baseman Mike Napoli was carted off the field with a left knee injury during a Columbus Clippers game on Tuesday night.

Napoli was hurt while attempting to field a popup in foul territory.

"He suffered a significant knee injury," Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday. Columbus is Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate.

Napoli, who was key in helping the Indians reach the 2016 World Series, signed a minor league deal with the club in February.

The 36-year-old played for the Texas Rangers last season.