          Mike Napoli suffers 'significant knee injury' in minor league game

          5:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          First baseman Mike Napoli was carted off the field with a left knee injury during a Columbus Clippers game on Tuesday night.

          Napoli was hurt while attempting to field a popup in foul territory.

          "He suffered a significant knee injury," Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday. Columbus is Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate.

          Napoli, who was key in helping the Indians reach the 2016 World Series, signed a minor league deal with the club in February.

          The 36-year-old played for the Texas Rangers last season.

