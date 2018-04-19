The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in the middle finger of his pitching hand.

The move is retroactive to April 15, the day after Hill made his last start. In that game, a 9-1 Dodgers loss, Hill gave up seven earned runs over five innings of work.

Hill has a history of finger issues; this is the fourth time since he joined the Dodgers in 2016 that he has gone on the DL because of a problem with one of his fingers.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers have called up lefty Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 38-year-old Hill is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts this season.