          Braves 1B Freddie Freeman leaves game after taking pitch off left wrist

          11:18 PM ET
          ESPN

          Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left Wednesday night's 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit in the left wrist with a pitch.

          Freeman was struck by a Hoby Milner 90 mph pitch with the Braves holding a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

          Before trainers could even reach the field, Freeman began slowly walking toward the Atlanta dugout, then he dropped his bat, removed his helmet and went down the tunnel.

          Freeman missed roughly 1½ months last season after being hit by a pitch on the same wrist.

