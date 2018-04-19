The Cincinnati Reds have fired manager Bryan Price after the team toiled through a 3-15 start in his fifth season with the club.

The Reds said in a statement Thursday morning that pitching coach Mack Jenkins has also been fired. Bench coach Jim Riggleman was named Cincinnati's interim manager. The statement said the Reds will conduct a search for a permanent manager "later in the year."

"At this time, we felt a change needed to happen in order to begin the process of getting this team back on the right track. We realize it is early in the season but feel it is important to be proactive," general manager Dick Williams said. "In addition to these staff changes, we will continue to examine all aspects of baseball operations to ensure we are doing everything we can to improve."

The move came during an off-day in St. Louis. The Reds are coming off back-to-back shutout losses in Milwaukee, the first time they were blanked in consecutive games since 2015.

Bryan Price posted a 279-387 record during his time as the Reds' manager. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Reds are nine games behind the Pirates in the NL Central. Overall, Price's record with the Reds was 279-387. Since becoming the Reds' manager in 2014, he never had a winning record. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

Louisville (Triple-A) manager Pat Kelly was named Cincinnati's bench coach and Pensacola (Double-A) pitching coach Danny Darwin was added to the major league staff.

Price was given the job of leading the Reds during a massive overhaul. He got the job when Dusty Baker was fired after the 2013 season for failing to get beyond the first round of the playoffs.

The Reds suffered significant injuries during spring training and got off to their worst start since the Great Depression while drawing small crowds at Great American Ball Park. Top starter Anthony DeSclafani is sidelined indefinitely with a strained oblique -- he missed all last season with an elbow injury -- and left-hander Brandon Finnegan has been limited to one start by a biceps injury.

The offense also has taken significant hits. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez got a $66 million, seven-year contract during spring training -- Cincinnati's first significant deal during its rebuild -- but he broke his right thumb when he was hit by a pitch and is sidelined indefinitely. Right fielder Scott Schebler also is out with a bruised elbow.

The Reds won the division twice during Baker's six-year tenure and went to the playoffs three times, but couldn't get beyond the first round. Baker was fired after they lost the wild card game to Pittsburgh in 2013, and Price was promoted from pitching coach.

The Reds lost 86 games in Price's first season, and the organization decided to begin a massive rebuild that involved trading every star player except Joey Votto and Homer Bailey. They've brought up rookie pitchers before they were ready to fill in while DeSclafani, Finnegan and Bailey were hurt.

Thirty-two Reds players have made their major league debuts in the last three seasons, the most in the majors. In the last four seasons, they've had a rookie start 254 of 504 games. Rookies made a club-record 110 starts in 2015, when the Reds lost 98 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.