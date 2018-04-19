NEW YORK -- Count the New York Yankees among those determined to stop bullying in schools.

The organization on Wednesday posted a video with an anti-bullying message on its social media accounts. The video featured 24 of its players as well as manager Aaron Boone.

The video, which featured players and manager holding up a series of notecards as music played behind them, was the Yankees' response to a similar video posted by 10-year-old Cassidy Warner. The Scranton, Pennsylvania, fourth-grader has gone viral after media and other celebrities have taken notice of her mission.

Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! https://t.co/uuRb0ghzf1 pic.twitter.com/V2EeuJ1YmW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 18, 2018

"You are not alone!" a message to Warner, held by Aaron Judge, said in the Yankees' video.

New York's Triple-A affiliate, the RailRiders, plays in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.

In her original video, Warner shared to Facebook her story of being bulled at her elementary school. She said she had been bullied since she was in the first grade. Bullying during a recess period one day upset her to the point that she decided to post her video.

"The group of kids above came up to me during recess, trying to fight me," Warner's notes said in her video. "They hit me, kicked me, pulled my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me ...

"Kids don't even want to go near me. Wherever I sit at a lunch table, the kids get up ...

"They threaten to kill me, and they tell me to kill myself ..."

Warner's mother, Jenn Slater, said on a subsequent Facebook posting of the video that Scranton School District officials had threatened her daughter to take down her posting. According to Slater, when the young girl wouldn't remove the posting, school district officials turned the matter over to Facebook, which removed the video because Warner wasn't 13 years old -- the minimum age to have a Facebook account.

Slater said her daughter's original video had about 22,000 views before it was removed. After she reposted the video to her own page April 4, Slater has seen the response explode. As of Thursday afternoon, the second posting of Warner's video had more than 265,000 views.

When she saw the Yankees' video, Slater messaged her thanks: "Let's just say I cried!! So much respect for the New York Yankees!! Thank you so much for this!!!"

In addition to Judge's message, the Yankees held notes that contained phrases such as these:

"We know that sharing your story must have been difficult ... But you showed courage ... And strength ... And inspired us to reach out to you ... We may be older than you ... We may be taller than you ... But we want you to know ... That we look up to you ..."

Yankees Didi Gregorius, David Robertson, Greg Bird and Dellin Betances each held up those messages. A series of others held messages that said the team "Got your back" both in English and Spanish.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks' notes told Warner that she was welcome to sit at the Yankees' lunch table in their clubhouse "anytime."

The Yankees' video concluded with Boone sporting the only smile. His message simply said: "See you soon!"