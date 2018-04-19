NEW YORK -- In the hopes of heating up Giancarlo Stanton's cold bat in the Bronx, the New York Yankees on Thursday are moving him in the batting order.

The power hitter, who had spent all of this young season hitting third, will bat fourth when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton hasn't hit well at home since joining the Yankees in the offseason. He's batting .086 (3-for-35) with 20 strikeouts through his first eight games at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes struggling slugger Giancarlo Stanton is "one at-bat away from getting it locked back in." AP Photo/Kathy Willens

According to Elias, those 20 strikeouts are the most for a hitter through his first eight home games during the modern era, which began in 1900. The 17 strikeouts Stanton had through his first eight home games in 2010 with his former team, the Miami Marlins, is tied for second on that list with three other players who have accomplished that feat since 2002.

Although he has spent the bulk of his career batting third, Stanton has had 961 plate appearances batting cleanup. Third is the only spot in which he has hit more often.

Stanton has a .261 career batting average in the fourth spot. Of his 270 career home runs, 55 have come with him batting fourth.

"He's one at-bat away from getting it locked back in," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Stanton on Tuesday. "And I'm confident that once he gets it rolling, it'll be a juggernaut. I want him, just for peace of mind, to get going a little bit and kind of settle into the rhythm of the season, but long-term, he's too good for it not to start happening."