Madison Bumgarner had pins removed from the broken pinkie on his pitching hand Thursday, and the San Francisco Giants are hopeful that their ace can start playing catch in the next two weeks.

"He's coming along, he's got a cast or splint on there, but I know he's excited to get those things out," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Thursday.

The 28-year-old lefty was injured March 23 when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training outing.

Bochy remains optimistic that Bumgarner will be able to return to rotation in June. The 2014 World Series MVP is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list on May 25.

"Knowing him, how hard he's going to work," Bochy said. "It all depends when he starts throwing. He's a ways away, probably two weeks before you start playing catch."

Bumgarner had a 3.43 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 21 innings this spring.

San Francisco has yet to win a series this season.