The Cleveland Indians said first baseman Mike Napoli wll have season-ending surgery after suffering a torn right ACL and meniscus during a minor league game.

Napoli, who was hurt while attempting to field a popup in foul territory, was carted off the field during a Triple-A game with the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night.

The injury is career threatening for the 36-year-old, who had his best season in 2016 when he helped lead the Indians to the World Series. Napoli set career highs with 34 homers and 101 RBI for Cleveland and was invaluable as a clubhouse leader for manager Terry Francona.

The Indians signed Napoli to a minor league deal this winter and brought him to training camp. But Cleveland didn't have a roster spot for him after signing first baseman Yonder Alonso as a free agent.

Napoli played for the Texas Rangers last season, hitting 29 home runs with 66 RBIs. He won a World Series ring while playing for Boston in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.