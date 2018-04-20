ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and will be sidelined for two to three months.

Kiermaier was injured sliding headfirst into second base during a 10-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

This is the third straight season the two-time Gold Glove winner will miss significant time because of injury.

Kiermaier, batting .163 with one RBI, missed 48 games in 2016 after breaking his left wrist diving for a ball. Last season, he fractured his right hip sliding feetfirst into first base and was out 61 games.

Also on Friday, Tampa Bay reinstated infielder Brad Miller (left groin strain) from the 10-day disabled list and designated infielder Brandon Snyder for assignment.