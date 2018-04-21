CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox right-handed reliever Danny Farquhar was hospitalized after passing out in the dugout during Friday's 10-0 loss to the Houston Astros.

Farquhar faced four batters to finish the top of the sixth before he passed out after the inning, according to a team announcement during the game. He was attended to by White Sox medical personnel and on-site emergency medical technicians.

The team said Farquhar was conscious when he was taken from Guaranteed Rate Field to the Rush University Medical Center, where he was expected to receive further treatment and testing.

"It takes your breath away a little bit, because one of your guys is there and you no have idea what was going on," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "When one of your teammates or anybody you know has an episode, everything else you keep in perspective. Everything has its place. We're glad he was conscious when he left here."

Renteria said that Farquhar received almost immediate attention from the medical staff after passing out. He added that he and White Sox trainer Herm Schneider initially held onto Farquhar to keep him from slipping off the bench.

"You never want to see a teammate go down like that," said starter James Shields, who pitched 5⅔ innings before being replaced by Farquhar. "It was pretty scary, to be honest. I don't really know the full extent of the whole situation."

Farquhar, 31, was signed by the White Sox on July 24, 2017. He has played for three other teams over seven big league seasons.