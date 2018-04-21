New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey has lost his spot in the starting rotation, manager Mickey Callaway announced Saturday.

Harvey, who will be available coming out of the bullpen starting Tuesday, was not happy about the decision.

"It's the decision that they made. I have to suck it up and go out there and do everything I can to get things back in gear," he said. "I don't have to agree with it but I have to go out there and do the best I can to get things going and do everything I can to help this team get back to where I believe I can help this team, and that's as a starter.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, obviously I'm at a 10 with being pissed off, but my performance hasn't been there and I just have to do whatever I have to do to get back in the starting rotation. And that's right now go to the bullpen and work on some things, get some things back to where they need to be and get my (s---) in order and figure it out."

Harvey was tagged Thursday night for six runs in six innings of a 12-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. After the game, the former ace took a firm stand against a possible move to the bullpen. Harvey is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts this year.

"I'm a starting pitcher," Harvey said after Thursday's game. "I've always been a starting pitcher. That's my mindset."

Jason Vargas will start in San Diego next weekend.

Harvey, 29, was an All-Star in 2013, then he missed the 2014 season following Tommy John surgery. He helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2015, then he missed half of the 2016 season following surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. He was out more than two months last season with a right shoulder injury.

