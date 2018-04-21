NEW YORK -- Gleyber Torres, one of baseball's highest touted young prospects, is being called up by the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports.

The team has not yet made an announcement.

Torres, 21, ranks fifth in Keith Law's list of top 100 baseball prospects.

Because of the timing of his call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre -- three days after a key deadline passed regarding Torres' major league service time for the season -- the organization will be able to keep the infielder under contractual control for another full season.

Torres now won't be eligible for free agency until 2024.

With Torres now in the fold, the Yankees have another glove that can help address some of the early-season woes that have befallen them defensively. New York entered play Saturday leading the American League in errors with 18.

Torres had one error in Triple-A this season, and had another during spring training.

Although Torres has predominantly spent his minor league career at shortstop, he also has played second and third base. In recent days, he has gotten more work at third. During spring training, the Yankees gave him a hard look at second base before Tyler Wade won the job.

Wade has appeared in 13 games with the Yankees this season, but has made only one start in the past nine days. He is hitting .086 (3-for-35) with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

With Wade struggling at the plate, he seems a possible candidate to be sent down in the corresponding move for Torres' addition.

Third baseman Brandon Drury also has been getting treated for a migraine/blurred vision issue that has kept him out of action the past two weeks. Although he has resumed batting practice and infield work, Drury still could be at least another week away from playing in games at the major league level. Miguel Andujar has filled in for him, but Torres' addition aids in the depth at third until Drury returns.

As a hitter, Torres has batted .370 with a .959 OPS and one home run and 11 RBIs through 13 games in the minors this season.

Torres originally came to the Yankees organization in July 2016 as part of the trade that brought Aroldis Chapman to New York from the Chicago Cubs.

A native of Venezuela, Torres was signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 when he was 16 years old. He quickly rose through Chicago's organizational ranks, tabbed an MiLB.com Organization All-Star three years after he signed.