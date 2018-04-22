Cubs prospect David Bote, who grew up in Colorado, hits a double in the gap and celebrates his first hit in front of his family. (0:39)

DENVER -- Talk about a Hollywood script.

Chicago Cubs rookie -- and Denver area native -- David Bote doubled in his first major league at-bat on Saturday at Coors Field, after being called up from Triple-A Iowa just hours earlier.

Bote, 25, was drafted in the 18th round in 2012 and almost gave up baseball several times but instead got to play his first major league game against his childhood team in front of family and friends.

Cubs rookie David Bote's first major league hit was a double against the Rockies. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

"It's God ordained," a smiling Bote said before the game. "I grew up watching them. Dante Bichette. Andres Galarraga. Troy Tulowitzki."

Then Bote went out and did what those hitters used to do. He took a 1-0 fastball to right center, earning a standing ovation from many of the 32 people he left tickets for, including his dad.

Bote is the son of legendary Colorado high school coach Bob Bote and was managed by his brother, Danny, as a senior at nearby Faith Christian high school. He was in his apartment in Des Moines Iowa, where the Cubs Triple-A affiliate is located, and got the call late on Friday night that he was coming to The Show.

"I took a tour (of Coors Field) a couple years ago," Bote said. "It's a little different (now) pulling up to the stadium. It's a different perspective. It's fun to know you belong there and you're going to work there instead of going for entertainment. That was a cool moment."

Bote even toured the visitor's clubhouse, picking out where he might locker someday. That day came on Saturday. Bote credits his wife with keeping him focused.

"She said 'we didn't stay in Single-A ball for four years for you to give up now,'" Bote recalled. "I was asked, 'could you have been further in baseball if you weren't married?' I wouldn't be here if I wasn't married."