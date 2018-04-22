Colorado Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The Rockies also optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman, who was hitting .043 this season, to Triple-A Albuquerque and recalled outfielders David Dahl and Noel Cuevas from that club.

Dahl, hitting .231 with five RBIs at Albuquerque, is batting sixth and playing left field in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cuevas, who was hitting .333 with two homers and 13 RBIs in Triple-A, is batting eighth and playing right field.

The outfield moves come as outfielder Gerardo Parra is beginning his four-game suspension Sunday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the San Diego Padres earlier this month.

The move with Gonzalez was made retroactive to April 19, when he suffered his injury in a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has missed the Rockies' past two games.

He is hitting .235 with three home runs and 11 RBIs this season.