Delino DeShields is back in the Rangers' lineup, about a week earlier than anticipated after he fractured the hamate bone in his left hand in Texas' second game of the season.

The Rangers activated DeShields on Sunday. He is playing center field and batting leadoff in Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

He had surgery to repair his injury and had been expected to miss four-to-six weeks. He was 3-for-6 in the minors during a two-game rehabilitation stint.

Outfielder Carlos Tocci, who helped to fill in for DeShields in center field during his absence, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left hip.

Tocci, a Rule 5 draft pick, has struggled this season, hitting .080 with 12 strikeouts in 25 at-bats.

The speedy DeShields was installed as Texas' everyday leadoff hitter this season after batting .350 with four stolen bases and 12 runs scored in 20 games this spring training. He was 1-for-7 this season before his injury.

He batted .269 with a team-leading 29 stolen bases in 120 games last season.