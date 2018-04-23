Davey Nelson, a former All-Star infielder for the Rangers and television analyst with the Brewers, has died at the age of 73.

The Brewers announced that Nelson, who was a coach in the organization for five years before moving to the broadcast booth in 2006, died Monday after battling long illness.

Davey Nelson joined the broadcast booth at FOX Sports Wisconsin in 2006 after spending five years as a coach in the Brewers organization. Rich Pilling/MLB Photos/Getty Images

"Davey took every opportunity to turn a casual introduction into a lifelong relationship, and his legacy will live on in the positive impact he had on the lives of so many people," Brewers CEO Rick Schlesinger said in a statement. "Davey's love of life and commitment to helping those in need were second to none, and we are so grateful for the time that we had with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of those who loved him."

Nelson played 10 seasons in the majors with the Indians, Royals and the Senators/Rangers franchise. He was an All-Star for the Rangers in 1973, when he batted .286 with 43 stolen bases.

Nelson batted .244, scored 340 runs, had 211 RBIs and stole 187 bases during his career. He also a was coach with the White Sox, Athletics, Rangers and Royals.