CHICAGO -- White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is "progressing well" after undergoing surgery on Saturday to address a brain aneurysm.

According to a team statement, Farquhar has use of his extremities, is able to respond to questions and commands, and also speak to doctors and to his family. He remains in critical but "neurologically stable" condition, according to the statement.

All of this was welcome news after an anxious weekend of uncertainty for the White Sox. Farquhar collapsed in the dugout after coming off the mound during the sixth inning of Friday's home game against the Houston Astros. After receiving treatment from White Sox medical personnel and on-site emergency medical technicians, Farquhar was transported to nearby Rush University Medical Center, where he remains.

On Saturday, the team announced that Farquhar had suffered a brain hemorrhage stemming from a ruptured aneurysm. There were few updates on the pitcher's condition on Sunday, as the team passed along a request from the family for privacy. Team president Kenny Williams told USA Today that Farquhar had in fact undergone surgery the previous evening.

Farquhar's wife, Lexie, and other family members are with him at the medical center, where he he is expected to remain for the next few weeks.