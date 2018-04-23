Due to an allergic reaction to something in a postgame spread, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell had to stay overnight in Denver on Sunday, he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Russell has a shellfish allergy. He said something in the spread was mistakenly labeled and might have had shrimp in it, and that he "blew up."

He flew to Cleveland on Monday to rejoin his team. Russell said he had to spend time at a hospital for observation but felt better when he returned to the hotel.

Russell said Monday that he thought he could play when the Cubs open a two-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, their first trip to Cleveland since the 2016 World Series.

Russell came off the bench as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Sunday's 9-7 win over the Colorado Rockies.