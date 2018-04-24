Jenny Cavnar joined a prestigious group of women to call televised play-by-play for a major league team.

Cavnar called Monday's San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies game in Denver -- a special game for Cavnar, who has reported for both teams over her 12-year career in Major League Baseball.

"I am very excited about tonight," Cavnar told MLB.com. "I'm really honored on the historical context of it, but I'm more so excited for the team effort. We have such a great team of broadcasters, producers, directors -- so it'll be really fun to collaborate with them and do the game tonight."

She joined analyst Ryan Spilborghs in the booth. The Rockies tweeted their support for Cavnar earlier.

We are extremely proud of @jennycavnar who tonight becomes among the first women ever to call play-by-play for a @MLB broadcast. pic.twitter.com/Y8aQhARnnn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 24, 2018

Women calling Major League Baseball games is still a rarity. Cavnar's company includes Mary Shane, the first female in a booth, who did radio for the Chicago White Sox in 1976 before moving on to television; and Suzyn Waldman, the first woman to do baseball game commentary, for a few New York Mets games on radio in June 1993.

Waldman did her first TV broadcast in the booth in July 1995, for a New York Yankees-Texas Rangers game on ABC's "Baseball Night in America," and her first play-by-play in 1996, replacing Phil Rizzuto for a handful of WPIX broadcasts.

Congrats @jennycavnar. Just keep doing your thing 👊🏽🙌🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/uge7eU51Pd — Jessica Mendoza (@jessmendoza) April 23, 2018

Others include Gayle Gardner, who called the Aug. 3, 1993 game between Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds, replacing Charlie Jones on the Rockies TV broadcast; Pam Boucher, who announced 36 games on Yankees TV, WPIX, in 1977; and Jessica Mendoza, an analyst for ESPN for the past few seasons.

ESPN's Darren Rovell contributed to this report.