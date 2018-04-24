Jerry Crasnick breaks down Atlanta's decision to sign Jose Bautista to a minor league deal. (1:08)

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Monday that Jose Bautista will start at third base when he's promoted from the minors, which Snitker expects to be soon.

"I don't think he'll need that much [time],'' Snitker said of Bautista. "He's in such great game-ready shape.''

Bautista has joined Triple-A Gwinnett as he works on his swing. He would take over the hot corner from Ryan Flaherty, the National League's fifth-leading hitter with a .339 average.

Bautista, 37, signed a one-year deal April 18 and reported to extended spring training. He'll make $1 million if added to the 40-man roster.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.