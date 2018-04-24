The Kansas City Royals have reinstated outfielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez from the disabled list.

Perez sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee while carrying a suitcase up some stairs in his home in March.

Gordon went on the DL in early April with a torn hip labrum.

At 5-15, the Royals have one of the worst records in the majors and have already endured a nine-game losing streak.

Kansas City opens up a seven-game homestand that begins Tuesday night with two games against the Milwaukee Brewers and five against the Chicago White Sox, one of which is to make up for a postponed April 1 game.