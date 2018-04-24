        <
        >

          Salvador Perez (knee), Alex Gordon (hip) back from DL trips

          4:36 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Kansas City Royals have reinstated outfielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez from the disabled list.

          Perez sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee while carrying a suitcase up some stairs in his home in March.

          Gordon went on the DL in early April with a torn hip labrum.

          At 5-15, the Royals have one of the worst records in the majors and have already endured a nine-game losing streak.

          Kansas City opens up a seven-game homestand that begins Tuesday night with two games against the Milwaukee Brewers and five against the Chicago White Sox, one of which is to make up for a postponed April 1 game.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.