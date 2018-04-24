DENVER -- The San Diego Padres have placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the family medical leave list.

In addition, the team selected the contract of left-hander Eric Lauer from Triple-A El Paso. He will start Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

To make room for Lauer, San Diego designated lefty Buddy Baumann for assignment.

Lauer was a first-round pick of the Padres in 2016. He was 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts for El Paso. Lauer tied a career high with 10 strikeouts on April 15 against Las Vegas.