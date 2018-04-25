Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani, making his scheduled start Tuesday night after a blister limited his previous appearance to just two innings, was charged with four earned runs in 5⅓ innings against the Houston Astros.

Ohtani, who will not factor in the decision, gave up six hits and walked five, while striking out seven. He threw 98 pitches, 55 for strikes.

The Astros scored once in the second inning, as Marwin Gonzalez singled in Alex Bregman, and then cut the Angels' lead to 4-3 on Derek Fisher's two-run homer in the fifth. Ohtani was lifted with one out in the sixth after walking Yuli Gurriel.

Gurriel scored when Brian McCann hit a two-run homer off reliever Jose Alvarez.

Ohtani was coming off his worst start of the season, when a blister on his right middle finger plagued him against the Boston Red Sox. In that April 17 game, he gave up three earned runs on four hits and two walks in two innings, while striking out just one.

Ohtani tested the finger during a 37-pitch bullpen session on Sunday, after which he was cleared to start Tuesday's game.