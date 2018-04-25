The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday called up left-handed reliever Jonny Venters, who is trying to come back from his third Tommy John surgery.

It is his first time back in the majors since he made an appearance for the Atlanta Braves in the 2012 National League wild-card game, 2,028 days ago.

Venters, 33, had been at Triple-A for the Rays and has a 1.59 ERA in five games. Over 229⅔ major league innings, Venters has a 2.23 ERA, with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He is expected to be the Rays' left-handed setup man.

Venters had his first Tommy John in 2005, when he was in Class A with the Braves. He made his way back and joined the Braves' big league team in 2010. Venters compiled a 1.89 ERA over the next two years, striking out 27 percent of batters.

In the spring of 2013, Venters tore his UCL and had his second Tommy John surgery. He was making his way back in 2014 when he got the word from Dr. James Andrews that he would need a third surgery.

Venters likes to say he has had 3½ Tommy John procedures. He was signed by the Rays in 2015, but in 2016, he tore his UCL again. Rather than going through a fourth Tommy John surgery, Venters had surgery to reattach the ligament.

He joined the Rays in the offseason, his first without rehabilitating from an injury since 2013. In camp with the Rays, Venters was effective, throwing in the low 90s.