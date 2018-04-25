The Texas Rangers have placed Adrian Beltre on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

The veteran third baseman left Tuesday's game against Oakland with the injury after pulling up on his way to first base on a hit into the gap in right-center field.

Beltre limped most of the way to first on a single that scored Shin-Soo Choo from first in the eighth inning. He immediately went to the clubhouse and was replaced on the basepaths by Drew Robinson.

The 39-year-old Beltre is in his 21st season and is one of two active players with 3,000 hits, along with Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki. The single that scored Choo was Beltre's second hit of the game and 3,075th of his career; he sits 23rd on the all-time list.

In a corresponding roster move, the Rangers recalled outfielder Ryan Rua from Triple-A Round Rock and activated right-hander Doug Fister from the DL ahead of his start Wednesday.

Pitcher Matt Bush was also optioned to Round Rock.